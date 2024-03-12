First season of Peacemaker is not canon

HQ

John Cena's character Peacemaker quickly became a favourite after the premiere of The Suicide Squad and was later given his very own TV series on HBO Max, which was well received. It has already been confirmed that a second season is on the way and will begin filming in the summer, directly after filming of Superman concludes. The second season will take place after Superman but the first season is no longer said to be canon to the new DC Universe that the theatrical release is launching, confirms James Gunn.

Gunn was asked if season 2 of Peacemaker is set after Superman and replied: "Yes, Peacemaker takes place after Superman."

A fan then asked if this also applies to the first season, to which Gunn replied: "Season one isn't canon but no."

Thanks, Geek Tyrant.