How will be the first reunion between Kylian Mbappé and PSG?

HQ

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain is the most awaited match in Club World Cup, certainly the more morbid one, given that it will be the first reunion between Kylian Mbappé and his Parisian club. Mbappé will always be a legend at PSG, the top scorer of the team with 256 goals, but he never managed to take them into Champions League glory. PSG only won the European Cup without him, after Luis Enrique foretold that PSG would be a better team without Mbappé, as he would have complete control over his players.

This also comes after a lenghty legal battle between Mbappé and the Qatari-owned club over unpaied waged and bonus: the 26-year-old striker asks 55 million euros. Recently, Mbappé dropped a separate lawsuit about moral harassment and extortion by PSG, but still maintains his economic demands.

It will be interesting to see the reunion, but according to sources RMC Sport, on a personal level, there are no grudges between Mbappé and his teammates. "The observation made by the club's employees is identical: Kylian Mbappé did not leave angry with anyone and has even kept friends among the Parisian staff", said these sources, with one of them being quoted saying "We have never heard anything bad about Kylian since his departure".

A different story may be between Mbappé and coach Luis Enrique, given that the Spaniard, when he found out that Mbappé was leaving, already left him out of his tactics in the final stages of 2023/24 season, with some sources saying that Luis Enrique's mentality of "the team above all else" led to Mbappé's separation with the club.

And on another level is the relationship between the player and the owner, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, which had many ups and downs during Mbappé's time at PSG. RMC also points that their relationship may be in good terms, given that recently Kylian's father, Wilfried Mbappé, was invited to watch the match between PSG and Inter Miami, ending 4-0, on the presidential stand, even sharing a hug with Al-Khelaïfi.

"At the Parisian club, this scene is summed up by the fact that everything is fine, both sides have truly moved on. There are not even any regrets following the end of this story between PSG and Kylian Mbappé", said the French outlet, although that remains to be seen given the still unresolved legal disputes between player and club...