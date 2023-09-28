First reactions to Saw X hail it as one of the best in the series

HQ

Tobin Bell is back on screen as the vengeful killer Jigsaw and judging by the early reactions that have been leaked, the tenth film in the series is one of the better ones. And after getting some much-needed rest for a few years, Saw X might actually be able to offer some fresh perspective, especially since it's supposed to take place between the first and second film. With Jigsaw looking to get back at the fake doctors who gave him hope of curing his cancer. Below you can read some of the people's opinions on the film.

Are you planning to watch Saw X?