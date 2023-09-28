Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Saw X

First reactions to Saw X hail it as one of the best in the series

People are certainly happy to see the gory series return.

HQ

Tobin Bell is back on screen as the vengeful killer Jigsaw and judging by the early reactions that have been leaked, the tenth film in the series is one of the better ones. And after getting some much-needed rest for a few years, Saw X might actually be able to offer some fresh perspective, especially since it's supposed to take place between the first and second film. With Jigsaw looking to get back at the fake doctors who gave him hope of curing his cancer. Below you can read some of the people's opinions on the film.

Are you planning to watch Saw X?

Saw X

