First reactions are in for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

HQ

Following Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's world premiere, early critic reactions have begun to pop up, and it seems to be largely positive. Across the board, Jonathan Majors' performance as Kang the Conqueror seems to be a resounding hit.

Collider's Steven Weintraub said: "Marvel's #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it's called #Quantumania.

"Jonathan Majors is excellent as Kang and (I) cannot wait to see where this all goes."

Critic Fico Cangiano said: "#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers, and repercussions. It's also got one of the best MCU villains in #Kang.

"As soon as #JonathanMajors comes in, it's his show. Kang is a scary, lean-mean multiverse big baddie."

Buzzfeed's Nora Dominick agreed, tweeting: "He's compelling, chilling, and already giving a top-notch performance. I love the complexity he brings to Kang with literally a single look.

"MCU really won with this casting."

On the other hand, critic Simon Thompson called the film a "vivid but messy spectacle."

He said: "It never quite finds its footing and relies on style over substance, the quality never matching the confidence. Jonathan Majors' Kang is solid but the overall film is sadly just okay."

Additionally, critics were positive about the film's two post-credits scenes, and said audiences would be excited to see them when the film releases on February 17th.