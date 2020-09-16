First PS5 gameplay revealed for Spider-Man: Miles Morales

You're watching Advertisements

Damn, Insomniac really has us hyped for the PS5 and seems to be on fire with its output recently. During the PS5 even tonight we were shown gameplay of the upcoming web-slinging title, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, running on the hardware itself, and we were blown away with what we saw.

Things slammed into action during a combat sequence against a group known as Underground. Here we can saw the player ground-pounding enemies, stringing them around with web shots, and beating them up as they were knocked into the air. By far the highlight of this sequence was when the bridge started to fall apart and the player had to swoop in and save the day by holding it back together with their web shot.

Still, we were given no concrete release date was given tonight, as the gameplay was just concluded with a rough 'holiday' 2020 timeframe.