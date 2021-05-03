First photos of the Game of Thrones prequel have been unveiled

You're watching Advertisements

Game of Thrones finished with perhaps the most unsatisfying ending of a major TV show, maybe ever, which is why despite for many years of it being regarded as the gold standard for TV, very few speak about it amiably today. But, even with its truly disappointing conclusion, the show was big enough and garnered enough attention that a few spinoff series were put into the works.

Recently, we've seen the first official photo of one of those spin-offs, as a photograph from a socially distant script reading for the House of the Dragon show has popped up on the official Game of Thrones Twitter feed. It details a lot of the major cast in attendance, including former Doctor Who Matt Smith, and Hot Fuzz's Paddy Considine.

There has been little else revealed about the prequel, aside from the fact that it will be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and that it will be centred around the Targaryen family, as they are caught up in a brutal civil war.

As for who will play who: Smith is set to play Prince Daemon Targaryen, whereas Considine is looking to play King Viserys Targaryen.

There is also no word as to when the show will air, but with production kicking off, hopefully it won't be too long until we see, and even more so, hopefully it will leave up to the hype of the show, before season 8 started.