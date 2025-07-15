First photo of Hagrid revealed

HQ

HBO has just unveiled the first image of Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid in its new Harry Potter series. Decked out with unruly curls, a big beard, a forest-green overcoat and a surprised but friendly look, the appearance definitely channels that classic Hagrid vibe.

The ambition is clear - and after seeing rising star Dominic McLaughlin in his Harry Potter gear yesterday, our excitement is only growing. Hopefully, we'll get more photos of the broader cast in the coming days, as filming has only just begun.

What do you think of the new Hagrid?