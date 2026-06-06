First-person psychological horror game Don't Fret to launch in October

The Future Games Show: Summer Showcase has come to a close after giving fans updates on a slate of exciting and promising upcoming video games, including its headline act of Exodus.

One other developer who was present included Scary Kid Studios, who appeared at the showcase to share an update on their psychological action-horror game known as Don't Fret. The title is a play on words that combines the horror undertones with the importance of music and sound in the game, as this is a project where noise is both your saviour and downfall.

The premise of Don't Fret is to escape a music school known as Harmonic Heights. You play as a sentient guitar called Fret, who learns about dark secrets that the school keeps and ultimately decides to unravel these secrets, bringing them to light for the wider world to know. Naturally, there are beings who would prefer this wasn't the case, hence why Fret needs to hide, evade, outsmart, and otherwise remain out of the reach of the "deeply twisted beings", as the press release regards them, who hunt Fret.

With all of this in mind, during the Future Games Show, Scary Kid revealed that we'll soon be playing Don't Fret, as the game will officially be launching on PC as soon as October 1. There were previous information that the game will also be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but it's unclear if this debut will be matched on those platforms or if console fans will need to wait a tad longer.

With the launch coming up, you can see some new images from Don't Fret below, which is shaping up to be another treat for horror lovers this coming spooky season.