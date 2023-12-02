First-person psychological horror adventure 'Luto' demo now available

HQ

SelectaPlay and Broken Bird Games have released a demo of their new narrative psychological horror title, Luto, available on PlayStation consoles. Although 'The Choice' (as they call this standalone trial of the game) is only available on PS5, the full game will also debut on Xbox and PC in 2024.

According to the game's synopsis, In Mourning we play a person who lives in despair and cannot leave their home. Finding a way out will lead us down a series of paths that will challenge our senses and reveal fears and phobias you would never expect.

In addition to the demo, SelectaPlay has released a new trailer, which you can watch below.