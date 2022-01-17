First person horror game Ikai has confirmed its launch date

HQ

Ikai is a first person psychological horror game developed by Endflame, an indie studio based in Barcelona. The inspiration of the title comes from Japanese folklore, in this game, you will play as a priestess of a shrine in the feudal era, "struggling to defeat the spirits of her past and her present".

"Ikai embodies the spirit of the classical psychological horror genre with a defenceless main character incapable of attacking the evil creatures. However, it explores a new sense of horror by making the player face the threats directly neither fleeing nor attacking", according to the developers.

"Every mechanic of the game is meant to raise this relatable feeling of helplessness and create a tense atmosphere. The slow, precise and natural movements as a way of interaction resemble real life's to foster immersion in the uncanny world of Ikai".

It was initially announced back in June 2021 and scheduled for October last year, however then it didn't launch as planned - Ikai got pushed back for some unknown reason. But, a new release date now has finally been confirmed.

Via Twitter, publisher PM Studios announced that Ikai will be coming to PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on March 29 both digitally and physically.

The physical edition is available for pre-order now, you can find it on Amazon, GameStop, or Best Buy. You can also download its demo on Steam, if you're interested.

Check the official website for more details.