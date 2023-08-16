First patch for Baldur's Gate 3 is huge, promises more than 1000 fixes and improvements

HQ

The latest Dungeons & Dragons adventure continues to break all sorts of records, despite being available in early access on PC for three years. The studio and its director Swen Vincke are overwhelmed by the game's reception and are not slow to correct and improve the experience where necessary. Because in the upcoming first major update to the game, the list of corrections is substantial to say the least and clocks in at over 1000 changes in total.

Before that, however, Larian Studios will release at least one more hotfix to fix a few hundred reported crashes and bugs. As previously mentioned, Xbox players will unfortunately have to wait a bit to enjoy the game as Larian is struggling with some technical problems on the platform.