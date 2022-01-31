First official Halo TV series trailer reveals March premiere

HQ

Last week, it was revealed that Paramount would air the first full trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series during the NFL playoffs yesterday. Well, they kept their promise and now you can check it out below in all it's 2+ minute glory.

It looks surprisingly expensive and well made compared to a lot of the Marvel and Star Wars TV series you'll find on Disney+, and we get to see both classic enemies, iconic vehicles and a whole lot of action. There's also a first look at Cortana, played by Jen Taylor (who also plays Cortana in the games) while Master Chief is played by Pablo Schreiber.

The trailer also reveals the release date of the first episode launching on March 24, exclusively on Paramount+. What are your first impressions?