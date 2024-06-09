First official gameplay of Perfect Dark

HQ

It's been all outside rumours and official silence as to what was going on behind the doors of The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics with Perfect Dark. What will be the official reboot of the original series that began with Rare and Nintendo 64 crosses oceans of time to the present day, and today we got our first glimpse of it at the Xbox Games Showcase.

We got an in-game look at Agent Dark Joanna on a mission as she scours a futuristic city in search of a radioactive object in the hands of Carrington. Once again, state-of-the-art espionage tools, stealth and concealment, as well as the most lethal combat skills translate into Joanna Dark.

We finally have some answers about Perfect Dark, but now new questions are being asked, like when we'll be able to play it. Perfect Dark is coming to PC, Xbox Series (and presumably Game Pass), but we still don't have a release window to hold on to.