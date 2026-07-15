First lowland tapir calf in 14 years welcomed at UK zoo

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Hertfordshire Zoo in the UK has welcomed its first lowland tapir calf in 14 years following a successful breeding programme. The calf was born following a 430-day pregnancy, and didn't waste any time getting on its feet as it was standing in 10 minutes.

Hertfordshire Zoo had already welcomed a new tapir back in January of this year, as it announced the arrival of Fifi, a female who already has plenty of experience raising calves. As per Sky News, the calf is a male, and doesn't yet have a name.

Lowland or South American tapirs are one of four recognised species of tapir, and the largest native terrestrial mammal of the Amazon. These tapirs are considered vulnerable by conservationists, as deforestation and hunting are causing their numbers to dwindle.