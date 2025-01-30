First look at Wednesday Season 2, releasing later this year on Netflix

HQ

Netflix has made big announcement regarding its 2025 slate. The headline series is Squid Game, which will get the third season on June 27, 2025. The platform also released the first four images of the new and final season of the show.

However, other big releases this year include Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, You and Wednesday. The Addams Family spin-off starring Jenna Ortega, such a hit in 2022, will get a new season "later this year", Netflix confirmed on a press release.

The most logical moment would be around Halloween, although that may depend on where Stranger Things falls this time. It may take a while, so thankfully Netflix released the first footage of the show. Only a few seconds long, but enough for Wednesday fans to get excited about the new season, which has just wrapped production, with Tim Burton directing four episodes, and Lady Gaga joining the show in a mysterious new role...