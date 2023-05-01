Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

First look at upcoming Alien movie gives us a glimpse at an iconic creature

And it still looks absolutely revolting.

HQ

We've known for some time that director Fede Alvarez is working on a new film set in the Alien franchise, but now, as part of the ongoing CinemaCon news and to align with Alien Day, the director has shown a first look at that very upcoming film.

As shown over Twitter, this image shows a Facehugger gripping onto a clapperboard, all within a very futuristic looking hallway. Needless to say, after a few films exploring the origins of the Xenomorph, and seeing these creatures out in the wilderness, this Alien flick looks to be getting back to the series' claustrophobic roots, where in space, no one can hear you scream.

Right now, there is no mention of when this Alien film will arrive, but considering it is now in production, we can probably expect a 2024 premiere date at the earliest.

