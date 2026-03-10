First look at the LEGO Super Mario minifigures, that will release in 2027

HQ

LEGO and Nintendo had another surprise under their sleeve for the MAR10 Day, beyond the cool but not entirely surprising giant LEGO Luigi Mario Kart. The Danish toy company has announced that new LEGO Mario sets will be coming in 2027. Obvious, right? Well, the surprise is that, instead of the interactive LEGO Mario series that first released in 2020, LEGO is finally doing Super Mario minifigures, something that Mario and LEGO fans have been begging for years.

"New form unlocked!", says the announcement, showing the first look of the LEGO Mario minifigure, at the same scale as all other LEGO minifigs, but with a special head, including a nose and moustache attached to the rounder head.

The final design of the LEGO Mario minifig has probably taken a lot of work for LEGO: how to respect the LEGO scale and proporions while also making sure it looks like Mario. Cheap knock-offs from Chinese manufacturers have done it for years, and the results were usually awful.

Link and Zelda have LEGO minifigures, Toom Nook and Isabelle from Animal Crossing also have them, even Sonic the Hedgehog has been converted into a LEGO minifig. Finally, Super Mario and his friends and foes will have LEGO minifigures in new sets that will release in 2027. What do you think of the look of the new LEGO Super Mario?