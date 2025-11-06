First look at Stranger Things: Tales From '85, the animated series that will continue the '80s fantasy on Netflix

We're less than three weeks away from the beginning of the end for Stranger Things, with the premiere of the first part of the series' fifth and final season on Netflix.

But the streaming giant is far from ready to say a final goodbye to the best series in its catalogue, and we've known for some time that there would be more stories in the fictional town of Hawkins, and Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is the first we'll see.

Set to premiere in 2026, at a date yet to be determined, Stranger Things: Tales From '85 explores previously untold stories of the Stranger Things cast that took place between Season Two and the start of Season Three.

Netflix released a video today with the official announcement of the series, in which the Duffer brothers talk about their desire to explore new storylines in Stranger Things in ways that wouldn't be possible in live-action, while giving it that signature cartoon nostalgia feel of the era. Check it out below.