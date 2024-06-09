First look at State of Decay 3, coming Day One to Game Pass

HQ

Fans of the zombie genre have a new title to prepare for. Undead Labs has released the first trailer for State of Decay 3, one of the rumoured titles to be at the Xbox Games Showcase.

The clip was mostly CGI-heavy voiceover narration, with a few new zombies and four survivors struggling to survive together to see the light of a new day. Apart from a moment where one of the survivors shoots from the top of a car, none of this appears to be in-game, so we'll have to wait for more trailers to get an idea of what the title really promises, although a couple of really scary creatures do appear.

State of Decay 3 hasn't given a release date, but we can assume it's coming to PC and Xbox Series, and will also be available from day one on Game Pass. Check out the trailer below.