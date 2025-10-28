First look at Samsung's triple-folding phone revealed

HQ

If you thought a folding smartphone was enough of a gimmick, Samsung wants you to hold their beer, as they've added another hinge to their upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold, meaning the new phone has three displays which can be unfolded to make a massive single display.

From a video spotted on Weibo by Wccftech, we can see the phone fold and come apart once more. When it is fully unfolded, it's about the size of a 10-inch tablet. As per the reports around the Galaxy Z TriFold, the display did not show any visible creases, which is impressive considering the new form factor.

It's believed that this folding phone will only be available in select markets, but if the form factor proves popular, you can be sure people will soon be unfolding their phones like old maps in the near future.

What do you think of a triple-folding phone?