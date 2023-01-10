First Look at RTX 4070 Appears Online

HQ

An image of the boxed RTX 4070 has appeared online, showing what appears to be legitimate packaging and specs for the upcoming graphics card. It isn't exactly surprising to know an RTX 4070 is on the way, but this early look might give us some insight on how powerful the card will be.

While we don't see the card itself in the images, which appeared in a YouTube video by RedGamingTech, we do get a look at the holder for where the GPU would be inside the box, and it is notably smaller than the RTX 4090 and 4080, which might point towards a sleeker design for the 4070.

With the RTX 4070 Ti still getting critiqued for its pricing, though, a lot of eyes are now going to be on Nvidia to see if it's still going to be hiking up the cost for the 4070. Specifications wise, it seems the 4070 will make use of the AD104-250/251 GPU core which will peak with a 200W TGP. This should make the 4070 less power hungry, but we'll have to see how it affects performance.

Leaks in the past have predicted that the 4070 will utilize 12 GB GDDR6X VRAM, 5888 CUDA cores, and will be clocked at 21 Gbps. We won't know if any of these specs are official until we get a reveal from Nvidia, though, so stay tuned to hear more about the 4070.