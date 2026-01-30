First look at Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson, and Joseph Quinn in the Beatles biopics revealed

We're still more than two years away from Sam Mendes' four-film cinematic event around The Beatles, but already we have our first look at the Fab Four. Harris Dickinson is playing John Lennon, Paul Mescal is Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan is Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn is George Harrison.

Via the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts on Instagram, we got a look at some postcards featuring the actors in their respective roles, which were hidden around LIPA for people to find. Fans found these cards quickly, and they've made their way across social media since as people were sure to take pictures for those not around the Liverpool area.

To say the actors look completely transformed may be a bit of a fib, but it's clear that the costume designers and make-up artists have done all they can to give them a traditional Beatles overhaul. Mescal and Keoghan perhaps look the most convincing, but that may be only because the people they're portraying are known for their distinctive looks.

The Beatles biopics will release in April 2028.