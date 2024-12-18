First look at Lost Soul Aside gameplay

HQ

Although it didn't take home the GOTY at The Game Awards, Black Myth: Wukong is the most obvious example that the Chinese industry is not only making inroads outside its borders with video games: it is possibly aiming to dominate the global scene in a few years' time. Manufacturers are aware that this new "player" in the industry can be a powerful ally, and big companies such as Sony have long been sounding out Chinese studios for future success. And now we see a new example of this.

It's Lost Soul Aside, a hack and slash action title from Ultizero Games with next-gen graphics coming to PC and PlayStation 5 (PlayStation 5 exclusive) in 2025. As you can see in the video below, it looks like it will take elements already seen in games like Final Fantasy XVI and the Korean Shift Up action we saw this year in Stellar Blade to create something new, and hopefully original.

