First look at live action Hiccup and Toothless in How To Train Your Dragon trailer

How To Train Your Dragon, one of Dreamworks' most beloved animated trilogies, is making the jump into live action. Universal mimics Disney with their live action remakes from their animated movies, and today we have our very first look at the movie.

Dean DeBlois, codirector of the 2010 animated film, steps up as director for the live action remake, which by the look of this short teaser, seems to be a very close adaptation to the film, almost 1:1 in the key scene where Hiccup meets Toothless.

Mason Thames (The Black Phone, For All Mankind) and Nico Parker (Dumbo, The Last of Us) play Hiccup and Astrid. The older cast includes Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast and Nick Frot (from Shaun of the Dead) as Gobber.

How To Train Your Dragon opens in theaters June 13. Curiously, it will almost open very close to Lilo & Stitch, another Disney live action remake of an animated movie... directed in 2002 by DeBlois and Chris Sanders, who later went on to direct How to train your dragon for Dreamworks.