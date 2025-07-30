First look at killer puppet in Pinocchio Unstrung

The Twisted Childhood Universe shows no signs of slowing down. The next classic tale to be reimagined through a blood-splattered horror lens is Pinocchio Unstrung, and the first terrifying images have now been revealed.

The film follows a young boy named James who uncovers a horrific family secret: his grandfather Geppetto is keeping a living — and lethally violent — wooden puppet named Pinocchio hidden at home. Details remain scarce, but the cast is shaping up to be a horror fan's dream. Richard Brake (Barbarian) will star as Geppetto, while horror legend Robert Englund — best known as Freddy Krueger — will voice Jiminy Cricket (here called Benjamin Syrsa).

The film is written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the filmmaker behind the viral Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey series. No release date has been announced yet, but Pinocchio Unstrung is expected to premiere later this year.

