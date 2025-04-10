English
I Know What You Did Last Summer

First look at Jennifer Love Hewitt in I Know What You Did Last Summer

The brutal murders recommence just in time for summer.

I Know What You Did Last Summer has been scaring people ever since it premiered in 1997, and a sequel was released the following year. Since then, sequels and reboots have been rumored off and on, and in 2021 Amazon finally released a TV series on the franchise.

Now it's time for a new group of young people to behave recklessly and get murdered one by one as a sequel is released in July. For the most part, we'll be seeing a new cast, but both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. (whose careers took off with the first movie) are reprising their classic roles.

Via Instagram, People now lets us check out both the new cast, but also what Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. look like in the movie - which also will be called I Know What You Did Last Summer. Check out the post below.

I Know What You Did Last Summer
Image from the original I Know What You Did Last Summer.

