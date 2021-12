HQ

As we reported the other day, Paramount had already revealed beforehand that we would get a good first look at Halo the Series during The Game Awards. And guess what, they did keep their promise.

The Halo series seems to be really faithful to the source material, and it's east to recognise all the iconic vehicles, weapons and of course Master Chief himself. Take a good look below, the series starts streaming on Paramount+ sometime next year.