news
Honor of Kings: World

First look at gameplay for online RPG Honor of Kings: World has arrived

The game comes from a Chinese developer and is published by Tencent.

HQ

While it doesn't happen very often, sometimes a game developed by a Chinese studio breaks into the Western market. This is, in part, thanks to huge successes like Genshin Impact, which have become worldwide phenomenoms.

Tencent, for example, is working on its Honor of Kings: World, and it has now received a rather nice gameplay trailer. There's a lot of fancy animations, beautiful environments, and a surprising amount of single-player orientated content for an online role-playing game, and you can see more below.

HQ
Honor of Kings: World

