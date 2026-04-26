First Lego Shrek sets brickify DreamWorks' famous ogre and donkey pairing

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It has been a while since Shrek commanded the attention of cinemagoers but in the near future this will be changing when the long-awaited next animated chapter makes its arrival. To start getting fans prepared for what will no doubt be a box office sensation, now DreamWorks and Lego has teamed up to brickify the iconic green ogre and his closest companions.

Two new Lego Shrek sets have been unveiled, with one being a more complex decorative figure and the other being youngster-friendly Brickheadz, enabling fans of all generations to join in on the fun.

The primary and larger set is the Shrek, Donkey, and Puss in Boots set that uses 1,403 pieces to create a statue of the three iconic heroes, which stands 24 cm tall, 21 cm wide, and 16 cm deep. This set will cost £109.99/€119.99 and will be a lovely addition to any collection you are expanding.

As for the Brickheadz option, this includes Shrek, Donkey, and Gingy (the Gingerbread Man) and sees the three characters turned into more compact separate figures standing 8 cm tall using 259 pieces. This more affordable option will cost £19.99/€24.99.

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Both sets will launch on June 1 but you can pre-order both as of today. Will you be adding either to your collection?