First leaked image of the Lego and Nintendo collaboration for Donkey Kong

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Nintendo and Lego have a long history together and have released countless sets over the years, both for the youngest fans and for much older ones. In May, it was openly hinted that the two companies were working on something new for the latter audience, with a set that would apparently feature a barrel-throwing Kong.

There have long been rumors of an arcade cabinet based on Donkey Kong, where this would fit right in - and now a leak via LegoLeak on Reddit appears to have confirmed just that. The set seems to consist of 1,367 pieces and is reportedly set to be released in August, which likely means we'll be seeing a lot more of it soon.

Check it out in the Reddit post below.