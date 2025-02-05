First Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer shows new and old dinosaurs... and monsters

Jurassic World: Rebirth, the seventh entry in the Jurassic Park saga, has received its first trailer. This new movie will change things a bit, emphasising the horror elements, and once again setting the entire movie in one location, a remote island where some old dinos like Dilophosaurus and Sprinosaurus, but also new beasts, including some mutant freaks, rampaging freely in what is almost a "Lost World".

Gareth Edwards, director of Rogue One, Godzilla, and The Creator, will bring his own naturalistic style to the franchise, which makes a fresh new start from the franchise, after the Colin Trevorrow trilogy. In a way, contradicting the ending of Jurassic World: Dominion just three years ago: now the only surviving dinosaurs live in just one place... which happens to be where the tests for the original Jurassic Park took place.

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali lead the cast, with no returning characters. "Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind."

Jurassic World: Rebirth will open on July 2, 2025. Are you excited for more Jurassic World?