First Impressions with Citadelum: Thumbs up or thumbs down?

I remember reading an article not too long ago that said men think about the Roman Empire almost daily. I'm not sure if I lean that far, but in a way, I can somewhat relate, even though I still don't quite understand why. Is it because of the constant flow of movies, series, and video games based around it? Or perhaps media exist because we think about it daily? Which came first, the chicken or the egg? And more importantly, why should I care so much about yet another game among the many, many others about these guys in togas and sandals? What sets this one apart?

My first encounter with a strategy game, as far back as I can remember, was with Dragons of Atlantis on Facebook. Does anyone remember that era? I don't recall much, but I distinctly remember how the child I was back then was captivated by the idea of building and managing his own empire, engaging in battles, and conquering everything in his path. Admittedly, it wasn't the best game, but it was the one that really hooked me. It was a tough blow when it was removed from the platform, and since then, I've struggled to find strategy titles that could captivate me as much as that first love (and I've tried quite a few). This time around, I gave the Citadelum demo a shot, and today I'm here to share my impressions about it.

HQ

In the early stages of the demo, available on Steam, one immediately senses that the development team has meticulously worked to capture the essence of the Roman Empire era. Right from the start, Citadelum impresses with its detailed setting. The construction mechanics are diverse, ranging from building homes to managing basic resources like water and food through aqueducts and farms. The attention to historical detail is remarkable, reminiscent of classic strategy games but set in a much more specific context.

The first mission involves reaching a population of 35 plebeians, sending 75 units of stone to Rome, and creating a trade route with the city of Vettona. What stood out to me the most was the incorporation of the gods, which I believe is a great move to differentiate itself from the competition. However, in the demo, I haven't been able to explore this feature in detail. I must also mention that in some ways, many aspects of the game reminded me of Dragons of Atlantis: even the gods and how you interact with them (although I couldn't experience it first hand), but replacing dragons with deities from the Roman pantheon, of course.

In this early version, one thing I'd criticize is that some buildings, like the fire station, should have a larger influence radius. Otherwise, you end up going bananas with so much building just to put out a simple fire. I guess they took the saying "Rome wasn't built in a day" a bit too literally here. Of course! Especially when it's burning down every so often! After so many fires, you literally end up fiddling while Rome burns (and I refuse to use the Nero Burning Rom meme here).

I don't know how the full game will turn out, but Citadelum's demo offers a rich variety of mechanics. Give it a try and you'll see. During the hour I played, besides basic construction and management, you get to experience other functions like exploring the map, creating trade routes, managing taxes, and overseeing the health and entertainment of the population. Additionally, with the inclusion of mythological elements in the full version, I believe we'll have an interesting additional layer of strategy. And even though the demo is just a small taste of what's to come, Citadelum already hints at its potential. Plus, the prospect of future updates with improvements and fixes heightens my anticipation for the final version.

And it's not just that Citadelum evokes classics of the city-building genre; it elevates the concept by integrating history and mythology masterfully. I don't think it's a game that will appeal to all strategy enthusiasts, but rather to those specifically interested in this period. Although, as I mentioned earlier, they seem to be quite numerous. I suppose that when one door closes, another one opens.

HQ

However, I believe the main challenge the game may face is its direct competition. Compared to other titles in the genre focused on Ancient Rome, such as Caesar or Grand Ages: Rome, Citadelum stands out for its emphasis on mythology and its meticulous historical representation. However, for enthusiasts of pure strategy, games like Total War: Rome II offer a more focused experience on military tactics and managing large-scale empires.

We can't pass final judgment until we've thoroughly played the full title, but for now, it leaves the impression that if your primary interest lies in deep and complex strategy, there are likely more dedicated alternatives such as Total War: Rome II, which offer a stronger focus on strategic and tactical aspects. However, I find that Citadelum is emerging as an excellent choice within a specific niche—fun and accessible, especially as a starting point for those looking to dive into strategy games set in this era. This is thanks to its wide range of gameplay possibilities, immersive setting, and integration of mythological elements. It all comes down to personal preference. After all, no matter what you choose, all roads lead to Rome.