First impressions of Unawake: A dark fantasy ARPG that borrows from Diablo II and Skyrim

Gamescom 2023 is over, and with its closure we take home the memory of dozens of games that have fuelled our passion and have slightly shaped the future of the coming months (and even years). While there are many titles that you can already mark release dates or windows in your calendar, others with more modest teams and developments have to make the most of their best assets to show off. And some of them really deserve to boast with pride. Such is the case of Unawake, a fantasy title that combines the ARPG genres we've come to expect from Diablo (especially Diablo II, as one of the developers told us during the game), combined with the frenetic action of Doom and a combat system that we found very similar to that of TES V: Skyrim.

At the moment we don't know much about the story, except that we find ourselves in the middle of a war between Heaven and Hell that has consumed much of our world and that we will have to put an end to it. While we're talking about two sides, there are actually more "grey" factions on both sides, which could also make for an interesting adventure, but we'll wait for the full release to talk about it. The short demo we saw at the Cologne show focused on the combat system, and here we already find interesting depth and variety.

There are 30 different weapons at our disposal, plus 30 different pieces of armour, and each of them has unique moves and abilities, as well as slots in which to set gems to add power-ups, passive abilities or stat boosts. Not that it's a pure open world, but it does have large areas where exploration will lead to those gems for equipment upgrades, new abilities and treasure, but it also hides some of the game's toughest enemies that protect these assets. The goal, in keeping with the parallels to Blizzard's demonic series, is to upgrade our character as much as we can in order to take on the final bosses and complete the story.

And while we're on the subject of enemies, this battle between heaven and hell offers clashes against waves of enemies of 30 different types (yes, it seems that the number 30 is a recurring theme in Unawake) and divided into 10 classes. We'll also have a fairly well-stocked system of magic spells, both offensive and defensive, that generate truly devastating attacks (and are especially effective against ambushes or groups of enemies). I mentioned Skyrim earlier for a good reason, and that is since although we tested the game with a keyboard and mouse, Unawake cries out to be played with a console controller in your hands. The first-person view, magic animation and weapon movements are inevitably reminiscent of Bethesda's title, but with an action undertone that may appeal to thrill-seekers.

It's still a work in progress and there's a lot to polish in terms of performance, but using the Unreal Engine 5 leaves us with some very sharp (and demon-blooded, of course) scenes to remember. Unawake looks really good, and I hope this particular section is a reflection of the full game experience, which we're told will be around 12 hours for the average player, and 15 hours for completionists.

Obviously, we remain hopeful, but the development team (three people, mind you) have been in development for two years now and hope to release before the third year is up, as they are hoping to release the game in 2024, with PC, PS5 and Xbox Series platforms already confirmed.