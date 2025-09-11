First impressions of Octopath Traveler 0: Many welcome changes for a release that will let you live your own adventure

HQ

"Choose Your Own Adventure". I remember that book series from when I was a kid. A few years later, video games allowed us to live that fantasy beyond paper, as well as giving us some of the best stories ever created. Being such a fan of a good story, it's only natural that the RPG (and JRPG, for that matter) genre is one of my favourites, because it allows you to spend endless hours with characters you grow to love as if they were real people. I really like the Octopath Traveler series because it doesn't necessarily make me choose just one of its main characters and leave the others aside, but it made me live all its stories more or less at the same time. Well, that will change completely now, but not for the worse.

Octopath Traveler 0 is more than just a prequel taking advantage of a narrative void in the world of Orsterra, many centuries before the events of the previous two instalments. It is also a blank canvas on which to forge the legends upon which its world is built, and which will allow us to do so at our whim. Because yes, in this title we can, at last, create our own hero or heroine and give them the focus in their abilities as we wish. Although in my case I had to try out a character already prepared by Square Enix for the test session during Gamescom, we were able to see a video presentation beforehand where we were shown the many possibilities that this character creator offers. And this is not the main novelty of the game.

Actually, I still have my doubts about whether Octopath Traveler 0 is a pure JRPG, or whether it emulates city builders by hybridising concepts. Because in OT0 we also have to build a city and improve it, as well as attract worthy (and useful, for the purposes of our party of heroes) inhabitants with whom to prosper and go on adventures. There are over 40 candidate characters to join our party of 8 (one your protagonist, the other 7 your choice) and that also creates a new layer of adventure customisation.

You can create groups with several characters of the same type (like several mages, dancers, or hunters, for example) and try to advance with them, or you can look for a more balanced solution like in the previous games. There is no right answer on how to do this, but it is worth trying out possibilities, which is why the first estimates of the development team are already talking about more than 100 hours of gameplay.

Beyond the novelties regarding the reconstruction of the village and the composition of the party of our choice and the creation of a protagonist character, the path is blurred in the demo, but we also had a good dose of combat. As in the first two Octopath Traveler games, the idea here is to break the enemy, leaving them defenceless against the party's attacks, until they are defeated. To do this, you will have to try one of the many variants, both weapon attacks and elemental magics, until you find the right combination to win.

The problem was, at least for those of us present at the Gamescom test session, that the confrontation we were subjected to was disproportionately difficult. I'm not saying it was difficult or not, it's just that virtually none of us present made it through the battle, where we first faced two large lizard warriors, and then immediately followed up with another fight with the lizard king and two other henchmen. I tried everything I could, causing breakage and making use of as many consumables and items as I could, but I ended up succumbing to the challenge twice, and then the test time was over. At this point I don't know if this confrontation is representative of what we should expect in terms of difficulty in Octopath Traveler 0, but it looks like there will be a lot of leveling up.

Finally, it's worth noting that Square Enix continues to fine-tune its HD-2D engine to show us increasingly gorgeous environments and animations, something I had already noticed in the previous session when I played Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake. The Octopath franchise was the one that started this style of graphics, and it still feels like the main standard bearer. Octopath Traveler 0 is still a few months away, but it's clear that JRPG fans are in for a pretty entertaining end to the year.