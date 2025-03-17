First images of the second DLC for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero

HQ

Dragon Ball is one of the most influential brands in the world. Every release of the series is eagerly awaited and this year all fans have been in for a treat. We've had a new series, Dragon Ball Daima, written by Akira Toriyama before his death, and a new game with the essence of the Budokai Tenkaichi that was sorely missed, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero.

Five months after the title's release, its second expansion has been announced, which will make the characters from the new series playable. In the trailer, we can see the following characters:



Goku (Mini)



Goku Super Saiyan (Mini)



Vegeta (Mini)



Vegeta Super Saiyan (Mini)



Glorio



This content from the new series arrives on April 25th, so if you're a fan of the game, you'll soon be able to enjoy them in new battles, and here's the trailer below!

HQ

<bild<