First images of the Lego Batman Arkham Asylum set revealed

HQ

The Lego Arkham Asylum set is real, and it looks incredibly detailed. Rumours of a new Batman Lego set giving us our very own miniature version of Arkham Asylum have been circulating for some time, but now we have confirmation of its existence.

The images of the set were posted to Reddit, where they've since made their way around the internet. Featuring 2,953 pieces, 19 minifigures, and even a little van for you to bring prisoners in and out of Arkham Asylum, the set is one of the biggest Lego Batman creations to-date.

As you probably expected, this set doesn't come cheap. When it launches this September, it'll be $299.99. Considering the level of detail and the fan-favourite characters included, though, it's probably a price a lot of fans are willing to pay.

This is an ad: