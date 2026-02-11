First images of Spider-Noir show Nicolas Cage as web-slinging hero

HQ

While we don't know the exact premiere date of Spider-Noir, it is seemingly closer than it is further away. We say this as Prime Video has now shared a ton of images related to the series, snapshots that give a good and close look at Nicolas Cage as the titular hero (Ben Reilly), and with these images in both black and white and colour.

The reason for the two alternatives is that the show will be offered in both black and white and colour. Similar to Werewolf by Night, you'll be able to see the show in both options, although the best and most fitting way will no doubt be the former, right?

You can see all of the new Spider-Noir images below, and stay tuned because Prime Video will no doubt be sharing premiere date information soon.