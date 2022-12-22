First Images of RTX 4070 Ti Appear Online

Pictures of the new RTX 4070 Ti model from Gigabyte have appeared online, showing what could be a promising card for Nvidia's latest generation. Nvidia's 40 Series of graphics cards hasn't had the best reception so far, with many highlighting the company's pricing strategy as somewhat ludicrous.

When compared to the performance upgrade a 4080 or 4090 offers as well, it seems like the price of the cards simply isn't worth it to consumers. However, this could all change with the release of the 4070 Ti, which has been spotted by VideoCardz.

From the looks of it, the 4070 Ti model will offer similar specs to that of the 12GB 4080. If the pricing is right on these cards, then, hopefully this can salvage the reputation of the 40 series.

Nvidia's 4070 Ti cards are expected to be revealed on the 3rd of January this year, with sales expected to go out by the 5th. There are also rumours swirling around a 4060 card, but from the leaked specifications, people aren't getting too excited about it.