First images of Fallout Season 2 on Prime Video

HQ

When we saw the silhouette of the city of New Vegas at the end of the first season of Fallout, the TV series adaptation of Bethesda's great video game IP, we immediately realised that Jonathan Nolan and his production team's plans went beyond adapting vague ideas about factions, settings and characters, and that we would be immersed in one of the franchise's best settings, which this time he brought to the Obsidian video game.

Now we'll find out how Maximus (Aron Moten), Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) fare as they explore the Mojave region and the town of New Vegas, a city that survived the nuclear holocaust and is still standing thanks to its main investor then and now, the enigmatic Mr. House.

The first official images from the series have been shared, and in addition to the starring trio, we can see a reflection of the Lucky 38 casino (an important location in the games and in the series, surely), as well as the Pipboy 3000 model worn by the inhabitants of the region's Refugios and here sported by Lucy's father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan).

You can check out the gallery, courtesy of Xcancel, below.