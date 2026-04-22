First images of Clayface confirms previous leaks about the story

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As you probably know, the DC villain Clayface will be introduced to the DCU later this fall in a movie of his own, but it will happen in a slightly different way than what we might be used to. Instead of your typical superhero action, we're in for a horror-focused project written by the master of chills, Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher).

As we recently reported, test audiences at last week's CinemaCon described a truly repulsive body horror story that doesn't seem to be for the faint of heart. So far, nothing has been shown publicly, but the film is set to premiere on October 23, and now it appears that DC and Warner are ready to quietly kick off the marketing effort.

On the film's official Instagram account, three posts have been made since yesterday, giving us a clear look at a portrait of Tom Rhys Harries in the role of Matt Hagen, the person who eventually becomes Clayface.

According to previous leaks, Hagen suffers an accident and requires experimental reconstructive surgery, and this appears to be accurate. In two other posts on the same account, we get to check out the fictional research magazine Gotham Medical, which reports on "the new face of regenerative medicine," as well as a torn-up newspaper cover with the headline "actor Matt Hagen brutally attacked."

In short, it sounds like something exciting to look forward to just in time for Halloween, or what do you think?