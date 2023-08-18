Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

First images of Apple's Godzilla spin-off series gives us a look at the iconic monster

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is coming to Apple TV+ sometime in the future.

While we're still unsure about when Apple's Godzilla spin-off TV series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, will debut on Apple TV+, the streamer has now shared some first-look images of the show, which include a glimpse at Godzilla itself.

The four images include looks at Godzilla, Anna Sawai's character, and the character of Lee Shaw, who is being portrayed by father and son, Kurt and Wyatt Russell, in the modern day and in the past, respectively.

Monarch: Legacy of MonstersMonarch: Legacy of Monsters
Monarch: Legacy of MonstersMonarch: Legacy of Monsters
Russell-ception.

As for what this show will be about, the plot synopsis is as follows:

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga - spanning three generations - reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

There is no word on when the series will debut or likewise a trailer yet, but we do know that it is part of the wider Monsterverse, which includes Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the upcoming, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

