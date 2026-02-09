First images leak showing Sophie Turner in action as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider series

HQ

A short while ago, we got to see our first look at Sophie Turner in costume as Lara Croft for Prime Video's Tomb Raider series. While that gave a decent taste of what to expect, it was just a costume test for the actress in character and wasn't a firm example of what she'd look like actually in action while filming. Now we have a better understanding on this front.

The Daily Mail has snagged some on-set photos and videos that capture Turner as she films some stunts and scenes as Lara in the show. This also gives a glimpse at another costume the actress will wear as the famed video game heroine, in a role that will actually tie-in and connect with the wider story the games will also push.

As for who else will be joining Turner in this series, there are some rather big names, including Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, and Celia Imrie. Keeley Hawes may even return as Lara Croft, although this has yet to be confirmed... The project is also helmed and under the direction of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, a key creative that has first-hand experience making action-adventure projects with a historical and globe-trotting theme, thanks to being a key role in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

We don't yet know when this Tomb Raider project will actually premiere, but a reasonable guess is that it will look to arrive sometime in 2027, as filming is still underway and likely will continue to do so for a couple of months.