First images from the Avalanche founders new title revealed

The Swedish developer Avalanche Studios was founded back in 2003 by Christofer Sundberg, and rose to fame thanks to the widely entertaining Just Cause series, but also Mad Max, Rage 2 and the upcoming Xbox exclusive title Contraband. But a few years ago, Sundberg left the studio he once founded and started a new one called Liquid Swords late 2020.

While we still don't know what their first game is all about, we have gotten a pretty interesting hunch thanks to the very first information. On Twitter, the studio reveals that the yet-to-be-named title is "Narrative-driven, open-world, hard-boiled". And better yet, we also get the first two images, which you can check out below. Judging by the design and the VHS tapes, we believe this action adventure will be set during the late 80's or perhaps early 90's.

Liquid Swords is a developer filled with veterans, including several top-names from other Swedish companies like Avalanche, DICE and Starbreeze, but also from Rockstar. Basically, we firmly believe this is something you should keep on your radar.