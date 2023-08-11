Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Fall of the House of Usher

First images for Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher are here

The horror series will be coming to Netflix in October.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Mike Flanagan has become one of Netflix's most exciting directors, as over the years he has led the creation of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, as well as Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club. As for what the filmmaker has in store for 2023, we now have some images showing off just this.

Known as The Fall of the House of Usher, this series will be an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's works and will see Carla Gugino and Mark Hamill starring as part of its cast.

The series will debut on the streamer on October 12, 2023, and while we await a full trailer, you can check out some first look images below.

The Fall of the House of UsherThe Fall of the House of Usher
The Fall of the House of UsherThe Fall of the House of Usher

Related texts



Loading next content