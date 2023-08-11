First images for Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher are here

Mike Flanagan has become one of Netflix's most exciting directors, as over the years he has led the creation of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, as well as Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club. As for what the filmmaker has in store for 2023, we now have some images showing off just this.

Known as The Fall of the House of Usher, this series will be an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's works and will see Carla Gugino and Mark Hamill starring as part of its cast.

The series will debut on the streamer on October 12, 2023, and while we await a full trailer, you can check out some first look images below.