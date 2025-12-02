First images and details of Lego and Stranger Things mega-set 'The Creel House' leaked

HQ

We may not yet be fully aware of it all, but in a month's time Stranger Things will be complete and finished. The series that for more than a decade has fuelled the engines of television fiction will conclude on 1 January with its final episode, but it will by no means be the end of its story, which will continue in other spin-offs and, of course, with more toys and merchandising.

Lego and Stranger Things are no strangers to each other, and the 75810 The Upside Down set from the first season of the series was one of Lego's biggest to date, and it looks like the next collaboration between the two brands will be even bigger.

All sorts of images and videos have just leaked online of the next big Lego and Stranger Things set, The Creel House, featuring the iconic building where some of the action is taking place in the fifth and final season of the series. According to information from Bricks Up, the 11370 Stranger Things: The Creel House will be a 2,593-piece set that will cost £269.99/€299.99 (£100/€100 more expensive than The Upside Down) and will hit shops on 1 January 2026.

As well as being able to build Henry Creel's colonial home, it will also include 13 Lego minifigures based on the characters Maxine (Max) Mayfield, Lucas Sinclair, Mike Wheeler, Eleven (Jane Hopper), Steve Harrington, Robin Buckley, Dustin Henderson, Nancy Wheeler, Jonathan Buyers, Will Buyers, Holly Wheeler, Mr Whatsit and Vecna. You will also be able to build two vehicles: Steve Harrington's car and the blue WSQK van from the local radio station that the group uses to get around the town of Hawkins.

Are you going to treat yourself in the New Year with this super Lego and Stranger Things set?

