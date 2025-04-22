First image of Putin's 10-year-old son surfaces on Telegram

HQ

The latest news on Russia . New images have ignited fresh speculation about Vladimir Putin's private life, with a widely followed anti-Kremlin Telegram channel (now deleted) claiming to reveal his secret 10-year-old son.

The boy, said to be named Ivan Vladimirovich Putin, reportedly lives under intense protection and isolation, surrounded by caretakers. His features have drawn comparisons to the Russian leader's own childhood, deepening the intrigue.

Allegedly, he is the older of two sons born from Putin's relationship with Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva. While Kremlin-affiliated media have previously alluded to the presence of young family members, official confirmation remains absent.