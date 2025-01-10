First image of Nintendo Switch 2 powered on leaks online

HQ

The Nintendo Switch 2 rumour mill churns on, with the latest spark of speculation coming from a recently leaked image showing the Nintendo Switch 2 powered on and running for the first time. The image, shared on the Famiboards forum, gives us a first look at the console in action, although we can't see any details about the interface or games. The only thing we can make out is the battery percentage, sitting at 45%.

While this isn't a full reveal, it's already sparking plenty of chatter, especially about the console's screen bezels, which some fans aren't too keen on. Moreover, it seems the screen doesn't stretch all the way to the edge, making the 8.4-inch size shown in the CES 2025 video less likely. But then again, this could just be an early devkit. With Nintendo staying silent, it looks like the only thing we can do is keep piecing things together and see where they fit.

What do you think? Could this be a devkit?