First image of Matt Damon as Ulysses in The Odyssey

Director Christopher Nolan has been seen to pivot across a whole host of film genres, and always with surprising success. From espionage and time travel with Tenet or Inception to the space of Interstellar, the comics of The Dark Knight trilogy or the Oppenheimer biopic. But now he will be back in the director's chair to bring the Greek myth of Odysseus' long return to Ithaca after the Trojan War to the screen. What we all know as The Odyssey.

Now we have a first image of its protagonist Odysseus (or Ulysses) played by the veteran Matt Damon, a recurring actor in Nolan's films. For the moment we have nothing else, except Damon in Greek armour and helmet and the promise of a release date: 17 July 2026.

Are you looking forward to seeing The Odyssey next year in cinemas?