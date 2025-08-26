First human case of flesh-eating parasite confirmed in the United States

HQ

The latest news on the United States . The country has reported its first human infection with the New World screwworm parasite after a Maryland resident returned from a trip to El Salvador, the Department of Health and Human Services said early Monday.

"This is the first human case of travel-associated New World screwworm myiasis (parasitic infestation of fly larvae) from an outbreak-affected country identified in the United States," HHS spokesperson Emily G. Hilliard said in a statement.

"The risk to public health in the United States from this introduction is very low," then added. The parasite, known for burrowing into living tissue, has long affected livestock in Central America and recently expanded its reach across the region.

Authorities stressed that the individual has recovered and no signs of further transmission have been found. While the risk to the public is considered minimal, agricultural agencies remain on alert, highlighting the pest's potential threat to livestock and food security.