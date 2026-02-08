First health update for Lindsey Vonn after fall in Cortina: "in stable condition and in good hands"

HQ

The US Ski & Snowboard Team has issued a first statement following Lindsey Vonn's serious fall on Sunday morning, only seconds after starting her first downhill race at the Winter Olympic Games in Cortina. "Lindsey Vonn sustained an injury, but is in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians", said her ski team.

Vonn suffered a fall only nine days before another fall caused her to ruptuer her anterior cruciate ligament. She persevered, speeded her recovery to be able to compete in what will most likely be her final Olympic Games. She already missed 2014 Games due to one of her many injures, that caused her to leave the sport in 2019, until her shock return in 2024.

The fall caused the event, one of the first of the Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, to be delayed, but eventually 30-year-old Breezy Johnson earned the first gold medal for United States. It is her first Olympic medal, to add to her 2 gold medals at the World Championship.